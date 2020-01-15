Kenya’s first green bond starts trading on the NSE

According to latest data from the Controller of Budget in Kenya 25 of the 47 counties spent nothing on development in the first quarter to September, hurting job creation and infrastructure projects in the devolved units. This is a 45 per cent drop compared to the $34.6 million governors spent on development activities in a similar period a year ago. Also, commercial banks are on course to post another full-year of double-digit growth in profits. Moreover, Kenya’s first green bond started trading on the Nairobi Securities Exchange for the first time. Reginald Kadzutu, Economic Analyst joins CNBC Africa for more.