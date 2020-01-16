How the 2021 Ugandan polls could impact the economy

Ahead of the highly anticipated 2021 Presidential and MP elections in Uganda, all eyes are on the capital Kampala where it's said that political observers note the contest likely to be between sitting President Yoweri Museveni and political new comer, Robert Kyagulanyi commonly known as Bobi Wine, but how will all of this political activity affect business in East Africa's 3rd largest economy? Analyst and Chief strategist at ICS, Kenneth Agutamba joins CNBC Africa for more.