Is there light at the end of the tunnel for SA’s economy?

South Africa may have its problems, but it isn’t prey to the persistent low interest rate environment that prevails in the developed world. According to PricewaterhouseCoopers, there is a 75 per cent probability of improved economic political outcomes in the country over the next five years. David Gracey, Head of Foreign Exchange and Fixed Income Trading at Investec joins CNBC Africa for more.