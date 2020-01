Ministry of Health, Abbott team up to fight diabetes in Rwanda

Non-communicable diseases are responsible for around 20 per cent of deaths in Rwanda and the trend is moving upward. To ensure early detection and advance disease management for people diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, 12 million test strips will be distributed in the country over the next four years. Bernard Brisolier, Business Unit Director for Abbott’s diabetes care business in Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.