RMB’s economic outlook for Cote d’Ivoire ahead of polls

The World Bank is projecting a 7 per cent economic growth for Cote d’Ivoire this year. Meanwhile, the world’s largest cocoa producer will hold its Presidential election this year. Ayalanesh Tafesse, Country Risk Analyst at RMB joins CNBC Africa for an outlook on Cote d’Ivoire’s economy.