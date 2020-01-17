Moir, Moyo, Viranna & more: What’s behind SA’s high turnover of CEOs?

2019 saw a slew of top executives stepping down from major companies for a number of different reasons. But this trend seems to be following into the New Year as 2020 has already seen as much as 3 CEO’s resigning. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the CEO’S that have left us and those that have come in is Johann Redelinghuys, Director of the Chairman's Institute and of Portfolio & Co and Andrew Woodburn the Managing Director at Woodburn Mann.