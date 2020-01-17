South Sudan’s rebounding oil sector the catalyst behind growing economy

According to World Bank, South Sudan's economy recovered with a growth rate estimated at 3.2 during the financial year 2018/2019 from a contraction of 3.5 per cent during the 2017/2018 financial year. These developments reflect activity in the oil sector which rebounded strongly. Also, the country's total public debt during the fiscal year 2018/2019 was estimated at 34.2 of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of which external debt is 30.2 per cent. Parek Maduot, Director of Economic Development &Regional Integration at ICGLR joins CNBC Africa for more.