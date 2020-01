Where Anchor Capital is putting its money in 2020

Anchor Capital’s strategy and asset allocation for the first quarter of 2020 is out. The asset manager says the global economic expansion has surpassed what many expected and fears of a recession have receded. However, not all countries are benefiting equally, and it appears that this year will see greater gains in emerging markets than in developed nations. Nolan Wapenaar, Fund manager, Anchor Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.