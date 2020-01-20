More SAA directors on the way out as airliner awaits R2bn bailout

SAA, the debt-ridden state-owned airliner is still looking for a R2 billion bailout from government. The airliner, which made its last profit in 2011, is also playing a game of musical chairs in the boardroom after the resignation of one of its directors, Martin Kingston. What does this mean for SAA and could we see job losses in the future? Aviation Analyst, Desmond Latham and Head of Trade Union Solidarity's Research Institute, Connie Mulder join CNBC Africa to give insight.