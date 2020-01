NOI Polls: How Nigeria can make its power supply more reliable

Power supply to Nigerian households experienced a marginal increase to 37 in the fourth quarter of 2019 from 36 per cent in the third quarter of 2019. This was indicated in the fourth quarter Power Poll Report by NOI Polls. Chike Nwangwu, CEO of NOI Polls joins CNBC Africa from Abuja to unpack the report.