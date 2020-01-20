Refinitiv: JP Morgan tops SSA investment banking fees

Investment banking fees in Sub-Saharan Africa reached an estimated $555.6 million, with advisory fees from mergers and acquisitions’ increasing by 55 per cent. JP Morgan earned the most investment banking fees for Sub-Saharan Africa with Standard following closely. This is according to the Refinitiv Investment Banking report for 2019 in Sub-Saharan Africa. Franita Neuville, Investment and Advisory Performance Director for Middle East and Africa at Refinitiv joins CNBC Africa for more....