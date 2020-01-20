Sudan allows private traders to export gold in bid to boost revenues

Sudan has begun allowing private traders to export gold, a move expected to crack down on smuggling and attract foreign currency into the country’s cash-strapped treasury. Until January 1st 2020, when the decision was made, Sudan’s Central Bank had been the sole body legally allowed to buy and export gold and set up centers to buy the metal from small-scale miners. Hajooj Kuka, Analyst and Activist joins CNBC Africa for more on what the country is doing to revive the economy.