Kenya secures $1.7bn investment deals at UK-Africa Investment Summit

Kenya has secured $1.7 billion from the UK in investments deals during the UK-Africa Investment Summit. Furthermore, UK signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on mobilizing private finance into Kenyan projects. Also, the Rwandan government and the World Bank announced during the summit that they will be launching a 3-year, fixed-rate, RWF-denominated bond worth $40 million at the London Stock Exchange. Analyst Ted Kaberuka, joins CNBC Africa to make light of the deals and look into the UK-Africa relations.