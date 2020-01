UK-Morocco Business Dialogue: Minister Mohcine Jazouli on opportunities for investment in Africa

The UK-Morocco Business Dialogue aims to attract and engage in trade and investment opportunities for Morocco. The conference takes place just a day after the salient U.K Africa investment summit and Morocco stands to play an important role in the economic emergence of Africa. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop spoke to Minister Delegate for African Cooperation, Mohcine Jazouli.