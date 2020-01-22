RSE hits $1bn mark – Here’s how it plans to increase domestic growth by 20%

By the end of 2019, Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE) had surpassed $1 billion in trading marking a major milestone in its eight-year history. According to RSE, some $761 million have been raised in the primary market while $306 million has been traded on the secondary market. Also, the Rwandan government and the World Bank announced during the summit that they will be launching a 3-year, fixed-rate, RWF-denominated bond worth $40 million at the London Stock Exchange. Celestin Rwabukumba, CEO of Rwanda Stock Exchange joins CNBC Africa for more.