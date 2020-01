SAA liquidation is dressed as business rescue – NUMSA & SACCA

Following a cancellation of 38 SAA international and local flights yesterday, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa and the South African Cabin Crew Association are worried. The Unions say they did foresee the business rescue approach to SAA financial struggles as a cover up towards liquidation and now say they are proven to be correct. Joining CNBC Africa is NUMSA Spokesperson, Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.