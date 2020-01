Is SA winning the fight against corruption?

Corruption Perceptions Index 2019 says South Africa has improved slightly from combating corruption from 43rd place in 2018 to 44th place in 2019. Although the country made one jump towards the right direction, it still remains one of the countries with a serious corruption problem. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss this further is Mzwandile Banjathwa, Project Coordinator at Corruption Watch.