World Economic Forum: Global resource consumption passes 100bn tonnes/YR – Circularity Gap Report

The global economy is consuming 100 billion tonnes of materials a year for the first time ever but re-use of resources has gone into reverse. That’s according to the 2020 Circularity Gap Report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos by Circle Economy. Marc De Wit, Director of Strategic Alliances at Circle Economy joins CNBC Africa to unpack the report.