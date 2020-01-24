Allianz Global on the risk trends shaping Africa’s investment landscape

Risk management experts from one hundred and two countries say the most important business risks in Africa and the Middle East are business interruption events and cyber incidents. This was reflected in the risk barometer report by Allianz. The report further highlights that macroeconomic developments are the top issues for Ghana and Nigeria, while cyber incidents are the top concerns in South Africa. Nobuhle Nkosi, Head of Financial Lines at Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty joins CNBC Africa to share more insight into the risk trends in Africa....