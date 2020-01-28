AfCFTA: Afreximbank President Oramah calls for African resources to support Africa’s development

The African Export-Import Bank has signed a programme for a N300 billion medium-term note with Nigeria's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). On the sidelines of the signing ceremony in Lagos, Afreximbank President, Benedict Oramah tells CNBC Africa’s Christy Cole that the bonds programme opens new doors for interventions across Nigeria. The Afreximbank President also spoke about the anticipated commencement of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). He joins CNBC Africa for more.