How to address SA’s jobs & growth crisisWe're still in the first month of the year 2020 but South Africa has already witnessed thousands of job cuts, which reflects a weak economy and enabling environment for businesses. January 28, 2020Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Daily NewsletterThis is the cost on DBSA for bailing out SAA Videos2019 highlights special of Rwanda’s panel discussions Daily NewsletterPresident Nkurunzuza declares he will not seek another term – Here’s what’s at stake as Burundi heads to the polls Daily NewsletterKigali to get first ever central sewerage system VideosEquities dip further as FY earnings trickle in: Nigerian market watch Daily NewsletterAfCFTA: Afreximbank President Oramah calls for African resources to support Africa’s development Daily NewsletterAfrican billionaire Dr Patrice Motsepe apologises for Trump comments at Davos dinner VideosLSE’s Companies to Inspire report: Here’s how these companies performed one year on VideosNigeria to borrow N2tn to fund infrastructure development Daily NewsletterCoronavirus Outbreak: What is Nigeria’s prevention strategy? Daily NewsletterThe sell-off in the oil market seems premature: Vanda Insights Daily NewsletterThis is how the coronavirus will impact SA tourism, trade with China VideosHere’s how Credit Bank is empowering women-led businesses in Kenya VideosTanzania, Canada’s Barrick Gold sign deal to settle tax dispute VideosThe cost of non-tropical diseases on SSA economies VideosWhy STEM education is important in strengthening Africa’s position in 4IR Beyond MarketsUnderstanding Africa’s changing e-commerce landscape Daily NewsletterLinkedIn reveals the most in-demand job skills in 2020 VideosCoronavirus grips global stocks VideosHow this South African went from domestic worker to the boardroomLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment Latest PostsThis is the cost on DBSA for bailing out SAA January 28, 2020How to address SA’s jobs & growth crisis January 28, 20202019 highlights special of Rwanda’s panel discussions January 28, 2020President Nkurunzuza declares he will not seek another term – Here’s... January 28, 2020Kigali to get first ever central sewerage system January 28, 2020VideoThis is the cost on DBSA for bailing out SAA January 28, 2020How to address SA’s jobs & growth crisis January 28, 20202019 highlights special of Rwanda’s panel discussions January 28, 2020President Nkurunzuza declares he will not seek another term – Here’s... January 28, 2020Kigali to get first ever central sewerage system January 28, 2020