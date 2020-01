LSE’s Companies to Inspire report: Here’s how these companies performed one year on

It has been a year since the London Stock Exchange (LSE) Group's Companies to Inspire Africa report was released. Ibukun Adebayo, Co-Head of Emerging Markets at the London Stock Exchange Group and Alice Tomdio and Director of the Capital Markets Services Group at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) joins CNBC Africa for more.