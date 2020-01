President Nkurunzuza declares he will not seek another term – Here’s what’s at stake as Burundi heads to the polls

Burundi's ruling party CNDD-FDD has picked party Secretary General, Evariste Ndayishimiye as the candidate for the upcoming general elections, further retaliating the current President's announcement that he will not stand in this year's elections. Burundi Political Analyst, Jean-Claude Nkundwa joins CNBC Africa for more.