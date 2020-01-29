Captains of Industry: The secret behind Altron’s success with CEO Mteto Nyati

Technology group Altron has more than doubled its market value since 2017 when businessman Mteto Nyathi took to the helm as CEO. His success of transforming the company from a family run business to a global independent entity has not gone unnoticed. In 2019 he was named businessman of the year by the All Africa Business Leader Awards. In this episode of Captains of Industry, Mteto speaks about his journey to the upper echelons of South Africa’s boardrooms and Altron’s future in the rapidly changing digital economy....