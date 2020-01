How prepared is Kenya to deal with the coronavirus outbreak?

Reports from Kenya suggest the country has quarantined a student who arrived from China yesterday after exhibiting coronavirus-like symptoms. How prepared is the country to deal with the deadly disease that has claimed over a hundred lives in China? Dr. Abdhalah Ziraba, Research Scientist and a leading Epidemiologist at the African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) joins CNBC Africa for more.