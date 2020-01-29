Navigating West Africa’s risk landscape in 2020

The global economy is still recovering from last year’s trade tensions between the United States and China, with the World Bank projecting a modest pick-up in global growth to 2.5 per cent this year. This year, about five West African countries are scheduled to have Presidential elections, what risks will be keeping governments and businesses in the region on their toes this? Timothy Cox, West-Africa Partner at Control Risks joins CNBC Africa's Esther Awoniyi for this discussion....