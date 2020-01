Rwanda’s tech sector moving in leaps and bounds, ranked 6th on Africa’s tech scene

Rwanda's tech scene has been hailed for its growth and cited as one to look out for in the new decade, we sat down with a panel of industry experts to figure out what the sector holds for the new decade. Esther Kunda, Policy, Innovation and Community Science Manager at NEF and Alex Ntale, CEO of PSF ICT Chamber join CNBC Africa for more.