Cannon Asset Managers CEO: These three stocks will boost your portfolio in 2020

After enduring a trying decade under mismanagement, South Africa enters the new year in a better place than 2019 economically and politically. With recovery underway, South African, assets as a broad category, are attractively priced. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack three stocks that will boost your portfolio in 2020 is Adrian Saville, CEO of Cannon Asset Managers.