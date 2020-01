Britain is leaving the EU today but Brexit is far from over

Britain’s divorce from the European Union takes place today after an emotional debate that took place on Wednesday and a tumultuous three years of voting and a rotating door of prime ministers. Today marks the symbolic exit of Britain from the European Union as the official regulatory exit will take another 11 months to officially be parted from the EU. Deon Gouws, Chief Investment Officer at Credo Wealth joins CNBC Africa for more.