Coke The Secret Formula EP1: What Coca-Cola is doing to change lives across Africa

In this series our host Asanda Maku investigates the various initiatives that the Coca-Cola Company are involved in across Africa. The Secret Formula is where travelogue and documentary meet. In this first episode we dig deeper into Bizniz in a Box, an initiative that assists young entrepreneurs establish a sustainable business for themselves and their families, in an attempt to combat youth unemployment....