Dubai Expo 2020: Finding investment opportunities in Dubai’s hospitality industry

Managing Director of the W Hospitality Group, Trevor Ward says the Dubai Expo 2020 is a massive public relations exercise for Dubai, but for investors in the hospitality industry, the legacy that comes after the Expo will be more important, especially how they re-purpose some of the structures being built. He joined CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to discuss possible opportunities in the hospitality industry ahead of the expo in Dubai....