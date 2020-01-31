NIPC & UK DFID launch Nigeria Investment Guide in London

The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission and the UK Department for International Development launched the Nigeria Investment Guide on the side-lines of the ongoing UK-Africa Investment Summit. Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) says Nigeria’s economy is estimated to grow by 2.5 per cent in 2020 and 2021. Kyari Bukar, Former Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group and Andrew Nevin, Partner and Chief Economist at PwC Nigeria join CNBC Africa for more....