Rwandair suspends all flights to and from China amid Coronavirus fears

RRA warns of hefty penalties that await property tax defaulters – on the other hand, Food delivery app CanGo close after barely a month, Rwanda sets to host Africa’s first drone flying competition next month, and Rwandair has announced that it will be suspending all flights to and from China until further notice amid coronavirus outbreak. Journalist at the New Times, Hudson Kuteesa joins CNBC Africa for more on news making headlines.