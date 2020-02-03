#MiningIndaba2020: These are the biggest constraints to SA’s mining industry

The Minerals Council South Africa this morning published its Facts and Figures 2019 pocketbook at the Mining Indaba. Based on the latest available statistics the council said, it is clear that South African mining companies are struggling to ramp up production in response to improved commodity prices due to structural constraints such as the cost and unreliability of electricity supply. CNBC Africa spoke to Minerals Council South Africa’s Chief Economist, Henk Langenhoven for more.