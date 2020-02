#MiningIndaba2020: GIISDC Chair Andani on why Ghana is prioritizing local content in mining

Ghana is fine-tuning its relationship with mining companies, but the country’s insists on local content. That’s according to the board Chairman of the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation, Prince Imoro Andani. Adani discussed this and more with CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop on the side-lines of the 2020 African Mining Indaba in South Africa.