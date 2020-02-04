#MiningIndaba2020: How to address inequality & empower women in SA’s mining sector

South Africa is on a trans-formative journey towards development by addressing inequality, unemployment and poverty to build an inclusive and innovative society but how is mining playing a role in this transformation process? CNBC Africa's Chris Bishop is joined by Mpumi Sithole, Head of Corporate Affairs, Anglo Coal SA and Heidi Sternberg, Sector Specialist Mining, PIC to discuss the role of women in the mining sector.