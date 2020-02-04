New Radiotherapy Centre a major boost for cancer treatment in Rwanda

On the occasion of World Cancer Day, the next guest attended the launch of a new Radiotherapy Centre and hosted a health fair at her dedicated Breast Cancer Recovery House in Kigali dubbed, the Pink House. Here to discuss the importance of such facilities and the true cost of Breast Cancer recovery in East Africa is advocate and Founder of Breast Cancer Initiative East Africa (BCIEA), Philippa Kibugu-Decuir joins CNBC Africa for more