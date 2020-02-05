#MiningIndaba2020: MD of Menar, Vuslat Bayoglu on realising investment opportunities in African mining

On the side-lines of the ongoing African Mining Indaba in Cape Town, South Africa, Managing Director of Menar, Vuslat Bayoglu highlights the importance of sustainable technology in the midst of the climate change crisis faced by Africa. He also spoke briefly on optimising growth and investment in the digitised mining economy and the key to success in monetising companies to develop an eye for identifying promising opportunities in the mining sector and converting them into profitably businesses. He spoke to CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop for more.