#MiningIndaba2020: “Nigeria’s gold exportation has potential to surpass oil and gas” – Minister Olamilekan Adegbite

Nigeria’s Minister for Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, says the country will hopefully export gold officially for the first time in history by the end of the year, as the construction of a mine for its gold project in Osun State is ongoing. He spoke to CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop on the side-lines of the African Mining Indaba in Cape Town.