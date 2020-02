#MiningIndaba2020: Tietto Minerals named winner of the 2020 Mining Indaba Investment Battlefield

Tietto Minerals have been crowned winner of the Investment Battlefield at the 2020 Mining Indaba in Cape Town. Executive Director, Mark Strizek spoke to CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop about the company’s Abujar gold project in Côte d’Ivoire and other investment opportunities on the continent.