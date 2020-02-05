The economic impact of China’s coronavirus on East Africa

As Chinese markets opened on Monday, the impact of the Coronavirus was felt immediately as trading had to be suspended on multiple stocks as they hit the daily 10 per cent downhill limit but China isn't the only country to be affected by the virus, economies in the region are set to face trading pressures in the coming weeks, CNBC Africa's Arnold Kwizera talked to commentator Frederick Goloba Mutebi on the potential trade effects of the outbreak.