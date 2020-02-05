The state of education in South Africa

A recent report by the South African Institute of Race Relations is beaming the spotlight on the state of education in the rainbow nation. The IRR notes that despite recent successes recorded in the 2019 matric pass rate, the failures and deficiencies in the schooling system if left unaddressed could stunt the life chances of many young people. Hermann Pretorius, Campaign Coordinator at the South Africa Institute of Race Relations joins CNBC Africa’s Esther Awoniyi for this discussion....