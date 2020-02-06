Here’s how Big 4 agenda is expected to grow Kenya’s GDP by 6%

The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group predicted Kenya's 2020 GDP to grow at 6 per cent this year, boosted by favourable weather conditions and big-ticket investments around the Big 4 agenda on health, housing, manufacturing and agriculture. Also, Kenya’s private sector activity fell for the first time in nine months to January, largely due to weak consumer demand, pointing to poor cash flow in the country. Rodney Omukhulu, Assistant Investments Analyst at Cytonn joins CNBC Africa for more.