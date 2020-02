#MiningIndaba2020: GIADEC CEO Michael Ansah on opportunities, projects in Ghana’s mining industry

The Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC) plans to add significant value to the country’s Bauxite resources. GIADEC CEO, Michael Ernest Ansah says besides bauxite work is in place to revamp the Valco Aluminum Smelter in Ghana. Ansah discussed the opportunities in Ghana’s mining economy with CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop on the side-lines of the Africa Mining Indaba.