AU Summit 2020: Afreximbank: Why Africa should speak with one voice on trade

Ahead of the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union Commission Summit in Addis Ababa, CNBC Africa’s Godfrey Mutizwa spoke to Dr. Hippolyte Fofack, Chief Economist and Director, Research and International Cooperation at Afreximbank on why Africa should speak with one voice on trade as a way to consolidate its bargaining power on the global stage.