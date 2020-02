AU Summit 2020: “By enhancing efficiency, Africa can reach universal primary education” – AfDB’s Hanan Morsy

Director of Macroeconomic Forecasting and Research at African Development Bank (AfDB), Hanan Morsy says Africa is the least efficient in spending on education despite the very strong commitment of African governments. CNBC Africa's Godfrey Mutizwa caught up with her on the side-lines of the Africa Union Summit for more.