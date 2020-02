AU Summit 2020: Ramaphosa on assuming the AU Chairmanship & what it means for SA

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa flew off from Waterkloof air base near Johannesburg to take up the reins of the African Union. He is on the way to Addis Ababa to take up the chair of the AU on behalf of South Africa. CNBC Africa's Kopano Gumbi filed this report.