#MeetingsAfrica2020: Minister Kubayi-Ngubane: How SA can attract more tourism numbers through conferencing

South Africa and the continent of Africa lags their global peers in the hosting of conferences and business meetings. There are some 300 million business travellers annually and Africa only attracts 58 million of them. In its fifteenth year, Meetings Africa aims to change the narrative and bring more business tourism to our shores? CNBC Africa’s Karabo Letlhatlha spoke to Tourism Minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane at the Media launch of Meeting Africa 2020.