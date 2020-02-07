MTN Uganda: Forcing foreign Telcos to list locally may not boost Ugandan ownership, here’s why

In a move by the government to have all telecommunication firms in the country to list on local bourse, new operating licences will be effective in June under a new regime. Each foreign-owned firm will be required to list at least 20 per cent of its equity on the bourse within two years. Also implementation of digital tax stamps in the country which were introduced in efforts to increase tax compliance and fight counterfeits is facing challenges. Analyst Charles Bwogi joins CNBC Africa for more.