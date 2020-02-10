Athletes set new records at Access Bank’s 2020 Lagos City Marathon

Athletes set new records at this year’s Access Bank Lagos City Marathon. David Tumo, a Kenyan athlete, emerged winner at two hours, ten minutes, twenty-three seconds. That was seven minutes and three seconds faster than Ethiopia’s Sintayehu Legese's finishing time in 2019. Tumo was also 4 mins 41 seconds faster than Abraham Kiprotich’s record in 2018. Access bank’s Executive Director, Victor Etuokwu, and the Lagos State Governor. Bababjide Sanwo-Olu spoke to CNBC Africa’s Christy Cole on the sidelines of the 42 kilometer race.